Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 14.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 28.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,328. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

