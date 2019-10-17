FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Tops $600.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $300,332.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00229428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01080523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.