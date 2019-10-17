FLO Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $15,442.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

