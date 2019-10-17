Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.34

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as low as $42.53. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 380,739 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$43.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Flight Centre Travel Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.