Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.55. 15,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,778. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

