First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.58. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

