First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & Metropolitan Bank (NASDAQ:MCB) Critical Review

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Metropolitan Bank does not pay a dividend.

15.9% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 8.21% 4.91% 0.50% Metropolitan Bank 24.86% 10.37% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First US Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First US Bancshares and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $42.68 million 1.33 $2.49 million N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $96.10 million 3.52 $25.39 million $3.06 13.30

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats First US Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

