First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.00, 380 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 434,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2748 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $487,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $1,904,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $927,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 5,219.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $478,000.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

