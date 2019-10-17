First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.33, approximately 12,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 4,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

