First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.90, 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.7046 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

