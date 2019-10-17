First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDM)

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

