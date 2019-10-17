First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given a $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a $82.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. 911,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,790. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in First Solar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

