First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $109.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

