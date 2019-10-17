First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMBH opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $570.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

