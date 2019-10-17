First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.23.

AG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 174,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,560. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $96,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $102,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

