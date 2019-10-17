First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FHB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

