First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $61.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.