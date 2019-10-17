First Financial Corp IN Buys 656 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

