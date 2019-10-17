First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF stock remained flat at $$13.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 81,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

