First Command Bank Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Science Applications International by 69.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,457,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.39 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

