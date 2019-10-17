First Command Bank Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,777.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $879.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,846.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

