First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in September

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other First Capital news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $205,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Capital by 380,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Capital by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.87. 18,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $64.57.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

