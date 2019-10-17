First Bank & Trust Sells 238 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 431,969 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,192,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,280,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200,198 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $445,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,792.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $299,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $335,909.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

