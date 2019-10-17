First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 221,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,836. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

