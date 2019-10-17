First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 125,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.