First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 73,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

