First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,156. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.