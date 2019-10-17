First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBNC. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

