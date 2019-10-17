FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $293.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

