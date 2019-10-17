Financial Survey: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get SINA alerts:

SINA has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SINA and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 1.41 $125.56 million $1.70 24.46 Check Point Software Technologies $1.92 billion 8.60 $821.30 million $5.21 20.77

Check Point Software Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 6.84% 3.80% 2.38% Check Point Software Technologies 40.99% 22.05% 14.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SINA and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 4 5 0 2.56 Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 3 0 2.06

SINA currently has a consensus target price of $63.93, suggesting a potential upside of 53.71%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats SINA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.