Financial Survey: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Xilinx (OTCMKTS:XLNX)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Sunergy alerts:

84.9% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Sunergy and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Xilinx 0 12 12 0 2.50

Xilinx has a consensus price target of $118.62, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xilinx $3.06 billion 7.83 $889.75 million $3.48 27.25

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Sunergy does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 29.19% 35.99% 18.42%

Summary

Xilinx beats China Sunergy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Sunergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sunergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.