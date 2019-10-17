Financial Review: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blackbaud alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackbaud and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fastly 0 3 9 0 2.75

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Fastly has a consensus price target of $25.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Fastly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $848.61 million 5.25 $44.84 million $1.87 48.47 Fastly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 3.04% 20.51% 4.59% Fastly N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackbaud pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fastly does not pay a dividend. Blackbaud pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Fastly on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.