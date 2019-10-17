Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,109,000 after buying an additional 3,018,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after buying an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,116,000 after buying an additional 946,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,987,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $7,027,778.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

BR opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

