Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,971 shares of company stock worth $10,279,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $215.75 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

