Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $67,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $212.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

