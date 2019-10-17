Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,350,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581,954 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $55,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,745,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after buying an additional 6,111,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,592,000 after buying an additional 5,486,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $51,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

