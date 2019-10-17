Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.32.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

