Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 67,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,691. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.