Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 22,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,513. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

