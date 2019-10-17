Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,455. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

