Financial Analysis: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

This table compares Envision Solar International and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -71.07% N/A -74.15% CEVA 1.33% 1.12% 0.98%

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envision Solar International and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 CEVA 0 4 2 0 2.33

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than CEVA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envision Solar International and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 4.72 -$3.60 million N/A N/A CEVA $77.88 million 7.97 $570,000.00 $0.11 257.00

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Summary

CEVA beats Envision Solar International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.