Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $269.00

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.51), with a volume of 339203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.92 million and a PE ratio of -140.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.56.

About Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.