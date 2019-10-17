Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $382.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.