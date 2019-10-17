Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.94 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

