Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In related news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $145.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

