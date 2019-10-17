Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 111,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 542,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

