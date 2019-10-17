Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $333.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

