Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $65.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.