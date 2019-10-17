Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $87,916.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $923.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 239,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 953,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.