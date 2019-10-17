Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

FAST opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,415 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

